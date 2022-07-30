Four Indiana County students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will present original research as part of IUP’s Undergraduate Summer Opportunities for Applying Research (U-SOAR) program final research symposium on Aug. 5.
Local participants include:
• Callie Bland, an anthropology and political science major in IUP’s Cook Honors College from Home, who will present “The Campus Culture of Sexual Violence and Safety”
• Emma Bland, an environmental engineering and biology major in IUP’s Cook Honors College from Home, who will present “Determining the Identity of Beetles living in Pennsylvania Hemlock Forests”
• Morgan Buterbaugh, a mathematics major from Clymer, who will present “Effects of Covid-19 Educational Mode Change on Student Mathematical Knowledge”
• Eman Soliman, a biology pre-medicine major in the Cook Honors College from Indiana, who will present “Loss of the S-Phase Protein Tipin Results in a Delay and Asymmetry of Tissue Regeneration”
Free and open to the community, the symposium will be held at the IUP Hadley Union Building Monongahela Room at 11 a.m.
U-SOAR, in its eighth year at IUP, offers IUP undergraduates an opportunity to do research in a field of their choice with a faculty mentor. A total of 17 students are part of the 2022 10-week program, exploring topics ranging from the 19th century panorama as an art form to studying opioid addiction to understanding how zebra fish organ regeneration may help to cure kidney disease.
The students also participate in a number of workshops and events designed to help them develop as researchers and scientists, including communication, professional development, and networking.
“U-SOAR is a wonderful opportunity for students to do out-of-the-classroom work and study and sharpen their skills as researchers and critical thinkers on the topics for which they have interest and passion,” IUP Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research Dr. Hilliary Creely said.
“In many cases, students don’t realize that they have the talents and skills to be successful researchers, programs like U-SOAR — combined with incredible faculty mentors — and support systems like IUP’s Office of Undergraduate Research, are in place to help students find their success.”
Callie Bland, daughter of Dr. Nadene L’Amoreaux-Bland and Elmer Bland Jr., is a 2021 graduate of Marion Center High School. She is a dean’s list student and is a member of IUP Students Against Racism, the IUP Pride Alliance, the IUP Ambassadors student-alumni association, and the Cook Honors College Book Club.
She is working with Dr. Abigail Adams, professor of anthropology, on her project, which looks at the cultural definition and perceptions of sexual violence and assault on students and faculty on a collegiate campus. The purpose of her ethnographic research is to provide suggestions on improvements to safety protocols and programs based upon interviews of students and faculty, as well as acknowledge the cultural impacts of sexual violence.
“During times of great change and stress, such as a natural disaster or a global pandemic, the societal definition of risk and safety change accordingly,” Callie Bland said. “When people are more concerned about rebuilding homes or protecting themselves from a contagious virus, other medical events like sexual violence or mental health crises end up being placed on the proverbial back burner. Sexual violence, assault, and risk are large cultural events that impact our daily lives, and I am interested in studying this impact on collegiate campuses and those students and faculty that interact with it every day.”
Emma Bland, daughter of Dr. Nadene L’Amoreaux-Bland and Elmer Bland Jr., is a 2019 graduate of Marion Center High School. She is a dean’s list student and received the Dean’s Award for her research presentation at the 2022 IUP Scholars Forum. She is a member of the IUP Ambassadors student-alumni association, and is the recipient of the 2021 Bure Scholarship.
She is working with IUP biology professor Dr. Ellen Yerger on her project, which offers an understanding of what Coleoptera are found in Hemlock forests in central Pennsylvania.
“We hope that this project could potentially provide baseline data for biocontrol efforts that may take place in the future,” Emma Bland said. “Hemlock forests in Pennsylvania are being stressed by the presence of the pest insect, the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid (HWA). This ongoing stress has killed or thinned hemlock trees, impacting the nature of these wild forests. In an attempt to control HWA, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has been releasing biocontrol agents, one of which is the predatory beetle Laricobius nigrinus. This study focuses on understanding the other beetles living in impacted hemlock forests, to potentially serve as a baseline for future investigation and biocontrol efforts.
“We have already trapped 3,288 beetles and sorted, photo-vouchered and identified 2,950 beetles to family. We have identified 1,018 beetles to species. Finishing the identifications of the other beetles is the goal of this summer U-SOAR project,” she said.
Buterbaugh, daughter of Steven and Kelli Buterbaugh, is a 2019 graduate of Penns Manor High School. She is a dean’s list student and is co-president of the IUP Math Club and is the recipient of the Sutton Scholarship, the Serafini Math Scholarship, the Ken and Lois Widdowson Scholarship, and the Ida Arms Math Scholarship.
Buterbaugh is working with Dr. Daniel Radelet and Dr. Frederick Adkins, professors of mathematics, on her project, which is investigating the impact of COVID-19 on high school students’ ability to progress mathematically in preparation for college math classes.
“My project explores students’ opinions on how the pandemic affected their personal opinion about their math learning. I will then compare their college math entry scores to other cohorts to see if there was a significant difference,” she said. “This project is important because students who have a lower placement in their mathematics course sequence are more likely to switch out of a science major and are more likely to not finish their college degree, so studying the negative effects of the pandemic on math knowledge can help us understand how much more remediation might be needed for these students,” she said.
“At the end of the data collection, my goal is to compare sets of students and determine if there was a difference in mathematical knowledge between the two cohorts, and if that difference could be primarily attributed to whether the pandemic lockdown occurred during the sophomore or junior high school year for the students.”
Soliman, daughter of Mouza Ismail, is a 2019 graduate of Indiana Senior High School. She is a biology honors program student, dean’s list student, president of the IUP American Medical Student Association, vice president of the Pre-Dental Society, and is a member of the IUP Ambassadors student-alumni association. She is the recipient of the Promising Scholars scholarship, the Bure Scholarship, the APSCUF Non-Traditional Student award, and a recipient of a Women in STEM award.
She is working with chemistry professor Dr. Robert Major on her project, which is examining planarian flatworks as a model organism to better understand the mechanisms of tissue repair.
“We have conducted two trials of timeless-interacting protein (Tipin) knockdown using RNA interference and examined post-amputation blastemal growth and photoreceptor regeneration,” Soliman said. “The results of my work will unveil key aspects of tissue regeneration in planarians, allowing us to understand these regenerative aspects in higher organisms with similar regeneration processes. We expect that as we link fate with cell division, we are better able to understand the regulation of cell division,” she said.
IUP has a longstanding commitment to research on all levels and in all disciplines, and in 2021, IUP was selected as one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 93 public universities in the United States selected for the “High Research Activity” designation by the American Council on Education.
IUP celebrates research with a week-long Research Appreciation Week each April, which includes a Scholars Forum for students to present original research and creative visual art and music.
IUP offers a number of offices and initiatives designed to support research at all levels for faculty and students, including an Applied Research Lab and an Undergraduate Research Office.