Indiana News Conference with PA Attorney General

Appearing at a Tuesday news conference at the Indiana County Court House were, from left, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission Executive Director Kami Anderson, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., Certified Recovery Specialist Brian Meeker, and Indiana Borough Police Department Chief Justin Schawl.

 Submitted

Indiana has become the 25th county to join the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative.

“I applaud Indiana County’s attention to this crisis and the need to divert individuals from criminal charges and prison when treatment services are in the best interests of the person and community,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said Tuesday in a county courtroom.