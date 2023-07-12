Indiana has become the 25th county to join the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative.
“I applaud Indiana County’s attention to this crisis and the need to divert individuals from criminal charges and prison when treatment services are in the best interests of the person and community,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said Tuesday in a county courtroom.
Indiana also is the third county in this region, after Clearfield and Jefferson, to join the law enforcement-led treatment initiative, meant to enable those seeking treatment for substance use disorder to contact probation and parole services, the sheriff’s department, other county officials, and community stakeholders.
“The LETI program will build upon the successful programs already in use in Indiana County, including our county drug court, veterans’ court and pre-trial treatment diversion program,” said District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. “By broadening the ability to connect people to treatment at the earliest of stages, this program will save lives, reduce crime and improve the lives of individuals with substance abuse issues and their families.”
In turn, those entities will contact the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, which recently was designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs as a regional recovery hub providing resources for individuals in recovery and promoting such recovery.
“In addition to the existing Indiana County Drug Treatment Court and the Magistrate-level Diversionary Treatment Program, law enforcement officers will now have additional diversionary strategies that can help offenders identify another path to obtain treatment and supportive services,” said Kami Anderson, executive director of AICDAC. “The LETI program will provide our criminal justice partners the opportunity to offer treatment and recovery support services to persons with substance use disorders living in Indiana County.”
Also speaking at the court house Tuesday morning was a certified recovery specialist and care navigator working with Centers of Excellence for Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services in New Kensington.
“Because of the treatments and the people who were there to help people with drug abuse disorders, I was able to turn my life around,” said Brian Meeker. “I participated in the Indiana County Drug Treatment Court. It took about 22 months but I finally got through it.”
A “care navigator” helps people with substance abuse disorders, to get them into treatment and take them to important appointments.
“We try to support in every way possible,” Meeker said.
Meeker today has been clean for six years, and is a first-time homebuyer.
“I do not have a re-occurrence as a part of my story,” Meeker said. “I’m very happy to be fortunate enough to be in my position to be able to help.”
The attorney general said the partnership with Indiana County law enforcement agencies and others under LETI will:
• Open their doors to those suffering from substance use disorder.
• Help identify individuals seeking treatment services.
• Assist with ensuring that people have transportation to treatment services.
• Maintain relationships with local drug and alcohol administrators to understand availability, and collect data to study outcomes.
Put another way, Manzi said the LETI effort will build upon an existing county drug treatment court and magisterial district court diversion programs, to offer those needing to seek help the ability to do so before it requires an interaction with those programs.
“Our Indiana County criminal justice system works diligently to implement proven strategies to help reduce crime, protect victims and serve our citizens,” the district attorney said. “Indiana County has a robust system aimed towards providing services to individuals in need while reducing crime and victimization.”
He does not think debates are necessary about whether one should focus on treatment or on imprisonment, as both have their place in the criminal justice system.
“Our county drug task force has partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate and prosecute for-profit drug dealers,” Manzi said. “We will continue that work. In tandem, we hope that by connecting individuals in addressing their substance abuse issue, they will take the opportunity to live better lives, it will reduce crime and it will reduce victimization.”
Also in attendance at Tuesday’s news conference were Indiana Borough Police Department Chief Justin Schawl, who has been involved along with his officers in the county drug task force.
Since beginning in 2020, LETI has received nearly 700 referrals from concerned individuals throughout the commonwealth. Agent Janene Holter, PhD., is the Office of Attorney General’s dedicated full-time agent who coordinates the initiative.
Her work includes training, writing policies for each participating county, convening key community stakeholders, and case management of LETI referrals.
LETI also currently operates in Berks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Chester, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Luzerne, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan and Wyoming counties.
The Attorney General’s office said other district attorneys across the commonwealth interested in starting a LETI program can call (570) 826-2483.
