A beautiful fall day at Blue Spruce Park was the setting for 95 students participating in the annual Junior High Envirothon, sponsored by the Indiana County Conservation District.
The annual environmental competition for seventh- and eighth-graders included students from Homer- Center, Indiana, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line and United school districts, as well as Seeds of Faith Christian Academy and Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op.
During the Junior High Envirothon, teams rotated through five different stations where they learned about and were tested on the local environment.
This year’s contest theme was “Native, Non-Native and Invasive Species.”
Students examined examples of local plants, trees and animal species, learned techniques on how to identify the difference between native species and non-natives, as well as their effects on the biodiversity of the local environment.
The Homer-Center Eco Warriors placed first in the seventh-grade category, followed by Indiana Team Black in second and Penns Manor’s Pure Genus in third.
The Red team from Indiana placed first in the eighth-grade category, followed by Marion Center’s Jr. Hive Five in second, and the Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op in third.
The Conservation District was assisted by the staff at Blue Spruce Park, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of State Parks, PA Game Commission, Evergreen Conservancy, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Turner Dairy, PA Senior Environmental Corps, as well as many volunteers from the community.