Join the Indiana County NAACP for a virtual book club in honor of Black History Month.
Members are reading “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, a New York Times best seller that delves into the history of racist ideas in America and identifies ways to stamp out racism in the future.
Discussion has been taking place over email, and a review and celebration of what readers have learned will be the focus of the Indiana County NAACP’s Black History Month closing program on Monday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
To join the book club or get more information, email indianacobookclub@gmail.com.
Throughout February, the Indiana County NAACP has been pointing to a number of online resources that follow its Black History Month theme of “Health and Wellness: Blacks, Racial Disparities, and Other Ways of Knowing.”
The month’s remaining features are as follows:
• Today: Black History Mini Docs: Richard T. Greener, first Black professor at the University of South Carolina
• Friday: ExploreLearning’s “Celebrating Black Scientists, Engineers, and Mathematicians”
• Monday: New York Times article, “What Made Black History in 2021”
• Wednesday: Black History Mini Docs: Louise “Lulu” Fleming, first Black woman to graduate from the Women’s Medical College at Philadelphia
• Friday, Feb. 25: Noire Histoir video: “Dorothy Lavinia Brown, First Black Female Surgeon in the South”
• Monday, Feb. 28: Indiana County NAACP’s Black History Month closing program: virtual book club discussion on “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
For more information, email naacp.Indiana.Coun ty@gmail.com or visit the organization on Facebook, www.facebook.com/NAACPofIndianaCounty.