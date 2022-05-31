Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, or Jubilee Day, represents one of the most important moments in this nation — the end of legalized slavery by the last state to do so — Texas. After 156 years, on June 17, 2021, it became a federal holiday, recognized in 50 states. Most states also offer it as a paid holiday.
Indiana County NAACP has held its annual Juneteenth Commemoration Cookout for approximately 25 years. This year, the organization will provide the community with an opportunity to join in and celebrate the national Juneteenth holiday.
During an event hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Mack Park, the Indiana community will join others across the nation in the yearly celebration of Juneteenth. Last year’s event was virtual and a huge success. The 2022 celebration, happening in person, promises to be even better. It is free and open to the public.
With the theme “Stronger Together: Community Unity, Meeting the Future Now,” the cookout will be educational and informative and will promote community involvement. It will also be relaxing, encouraging and interactive. The overall aim is to foster relationships to help build a more inclusive community that supports our survival as a caring society.
The event will include activities for children and attractions for people of all ages — food, drinks, T-shirts, raffles, door prizes, giveaways, a souvenir booklet, music (a different genre of soul), keynote speakers, special recognitions and the presentation of awards to individuals from the community. In addition, the organization will announce the dedication of a memorial bench to be placed in Mack Park for a longtime fighter for social justice and member of the Indiana County NAACP.
The people of this nation and of the community are dealing with some special challenges. Coming together for this special occasion during these trying times will help facilitate contact and communication and renew the energy and focus needed to prepare for a future that’s amenable to all. Join in the celebration at the free Juneteenth Commemoration Cookout at Mack Park.
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indiana-county-naacp-an nual-juneteenth-cele bration-2022-tickets- 340285592367 or go to eventbrite.com and search “Indiana County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration.”
Print ads for the souvenir booklet and ads to be read during the program are available and due by June 9. To submit an ad, email naacp.Indiana.County@gmail.com or call Elaine Smith at (724) 464-8390 or (724) 464-9152.