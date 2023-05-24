naacp logo.jpg
Picasa

Indiana County NAACP invites the community to its annual Juneteenth Commemoration Cookout on Monday, June 19, at Mack Park. Swimming for all ages will be available starting at 2 p.m., and the program opening will be at 5 p.m. at the pavilion. Activities will close at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

This year’s theme is “Futurama: There’s No Turning Back.” The event will feature a healthy children’s fair, special guests and the dedication of a park bench in honor and memory of longtime Indiana County NAACP officer and member Sandra K. Williams, formerly of Creekside.

