Indiana County NAACP invites the community to its annual Juneteenth Commemoration Cookout on Monday, June 19, at Mack Park. Swimming for all ages will be available starting at 2 p.m., and the program opening will be at 5 p.m. at the pavilion. Activities will close at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
This year’s theme is “Futurama: There’s No Turning Back.” The event will feature a healthy children’s fair, special guests and the dedication of a park bench in honor and memory of longtime Indiana County NAACP officer and member Sandra K. Williams, formerly of Creekside.
The event will also include live entertainment, music, dancing, delicious food, awards, raffles, membership opportunities and other fun activities.
Registration and information about sponsorships, donating, advertising and hosting a vendor table are also available by phone at (724) 464-9152 and by email at naacp.ind iana.county@gmail.com. Payments may be made by Cash App at $naacppa or by check or money order to Indiana County NAACP, PO Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701.
Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day and Jubilee Day. It represents one of the most important moments in the nation’s history, the end of legalized slavery by the last state to do so — Texas, in 1865. More than 150 years later, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday that is recognized in 50 states, most of which offer it as a paid holiday.
Indiana County NAACP has held its annual Juneteenth Commemoration Cookout for approximately 25 years. All are welcome to join in the celebration.
