The Indiana County NAACP will again join with others across the nation to celebrate the anniversary of Juneteenth — June 19, 1865 — the day the last state in the U.S. ended slavery.
The Indiana commemoration, free and open to all, will be a four-day celebration via Zoom on the evenings of Wednesday, June 16, through Saturday, June 19, with the theme “Honoring Our Past, Fostering the Future.”
The program will include soul music (recorded and live), soul food and drinks (including complimentary dinners from Cravings by Matt), dancing, prizes, a Phenomenal Woman Award, a T-shirt motto contest, daily speakers and a keynote address by Jerika Richardson, senior vice president, Equitable Justice & Strategic Initiatives, National Urban League.
Each day, a DJ will play a different genre of soul music and a special closing musical performance. The program is designed to be educational, informative, inspiring, interactive and fun-filled. It also encourages community involvement.
Highlights of each of the four days are as follows:
• Wednesday, June 16, 5-7 p.m., “The ABCs of Juneteenth,” presented by Carol Asamoah; recognition of NAACP 2021 scholarship recipients.
• Thursday, June 17, 5-7 p.m., “African Women Speak Out: Finding a Way Out of No Way,” by Siboniswe “Bonnie” Masilela and Adama Ganda; presentation of the NAACP Phenomenal Woman Award.
• Friday, June 18, 5-7 p.m., “A Way Forward: Cultural Competence & Human Rights,” by Dr. Carolyn Princes. Submissions for the T-shirt motto contest (two to three words, with a positive, unifying message) are due by 4:30 p.m. Email entries to naacp.Indiana.County@gmail.com. Announcement of the winners (first place, $150; second place, $75) will happen that evening.
• Saturday, June 19, 5-8 p.m., closing program’s keynote address: “The 21 Pillars for Redefining Public Safety and Community Trust,” by Jerika Richardson; soul food dinner; live music; announcement of T-shirt motto contest winners (first place, $150; second place, $75).
Participants are invited to submit for possible sharing during the closing day’s program a one- to two-minute video showing how they joined in the daily celebrations. Submissions should be sent by email to naacp.Indiana.County@gmail.com by 10 p.m. on June 18.
Those who would like to run digital advertisements during the Zoom program or print ads in the souvenir booklet should send camera-ready art and the desired size by email to naacp.Indiana.County@gmail.com.
The advertising deadline is Wednesday, June 9.
Tickets and registration are required to join each day’s program.
Get tickets and Zoom connection information by preregistering on Eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indiana-county-naacp- annual-juneteenth-celebration-2021-tickets-156593608699.
Registration closes one hour before the start of each day’s events.
Complimentary, take-out soul food dinners are provided by Cravings by Matt for the first 100 orders. Place orders by 4:30 p.m. June 16 at http://bitly.ws/dy85.
Complimentary dinners are limited to two per family, but additional meals may be purchased. Eventbrite tickets must be presented to pick up dinners (one dinner per ticket) between 1 and 4 p.m. June 19, at Victory Christian Assembly Church, 418 Church St., Indiana.
In addition to honoring the past, the event’s goal is to foster thinking for achieving a brighter and more positive future in which people can live together for the betterment of all and experience fun, joy, and smiles as they learn together.
Promoting diversity, understanding, awareness and interactions among people of different backgrounds and cultures, as well as working together, are key to racial progress and to survival as a society.
This event is a community experience not to be missed. For more information, contact the NAACP by email at naacp.Indiana.County@gmail.com or by phone at (724) 464-9152.