All are invited to the Indiana County NAACP’s general meeting on Wednesday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom, featuring a presentation by two local leaders of Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan group that promotes fair redistricting of the commonwealth.
Following an adjusted business meeting, guest speakers Sid Reger and Stanley Chepaitis will present “ABCs of Fair Districts PA,” a discussion about the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act, also known as LACRA.
Those who wish to attend must register in advance at https://us02web. zoom.us/meeting/regis ter/tZIscOmqrjMvE9Eb3 E3WPZxO6jCl2N Q7c02C.