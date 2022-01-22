The residents of Indiana County have a giant heart for children in some of the poorest and darkest parts of the world.
In 2021, residents packed and collected 4,412 shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, the largest Christmas project of its kind.
Each gift-filled shoebox — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.
“I am incredibly overwhelmed,” said Karla Sunderlin, OCC Mid-Atlantic North regional area coordinator. “Indiana County clearly has a heart for children and a strong desire to spread hope and joy throughout the world.”
Sunderlin thanks every single shoebox packer, project leader and ministry volunteer, as well as her drop-off locations: Purchase Line United Methodist Church and Hilltop Baptist Church campuses in Indiana and Blairsville.
“We couldn’t have done it without their willingness to help and open their doors for National Collection Week,” said Sunderlin, adding, “there’s incredible potential for growth here.”
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
Since 2009, more than 26.5 million children who have received a shoebox gift have also participated in The Greatest Journey — a 12‑lesson discipleship program — carried out by trained, local volunteers.
Shoebox gifts are collected in Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.
Nearly 575,000 volunteers worldwide — with more than 270,000 of those in the United States — are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by missionary and evangelist Franklin Graham.
Sunderlin invites interested individuals to join her Indiana County team to help this shoebox ministry grow even greater in 2022. “If the calling is on your heart, I’d love to connect with you.”
For more volunteer information or questions, Sunderlin can be reached by emailing KSun derlin@samaritan.org or calling (814) 496-4456.