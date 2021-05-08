Indiana County recorded its 172nd death from the coronavirus outbreak in figures reported Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In the wake of rising infection numbers that prompted two Indiana County schools to close for four days, the DOH reported that the number of cases rose by 19 to 6,064 and the total of negative tests increased 62 to 19,635.
Fatalities have increased by seven since April 27.
Health department numbers also reflect a rolling 14-day positivity rate of 25.2 percent.
Vaccination statistics from Harrisburg show 5,856 people in Indiana County have had partial inoculations and 21,901 others are fully vaccinated. The total, 27,757 is 33 percent of the total population. Just over 70.6 percent of Pennsylvanians have had COVID-19 shots.
Statewide, 2,986 new cases were reported Friday for a total of 1,169,678. The state registered 47 more deaths making the total 26,474.