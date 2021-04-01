The vaccination of the Indiana County population against COVID-19 rose 0.2 percent from 22.8 to 23 percent on Tuesday, according to statistics released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In all, 19,305 residents have received either partial or full inoculations. That number has risen from 18,607 (22.1 percent) on Friday.
The DOH said Wednesday that 5,368 confirmed and presumed cases of coronavirus infection had been reported in the county, an increase of 28 for the day and of 75 since Friday. The positivity rate — the percentage of positive results out of all tests performed — for the last 14 days rose from 15.8 to 18.2 percent in Wednesday’s figures.
The county recorded its 161st death from COVID-19 on Friday. The total has gone unchanged since then.