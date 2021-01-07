Indiana County recorded a single-day high 111 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, according to the state department of health.
That one-day figure — the county’s first triple-digit increase — approaches the number that the county recorded in all of March, April, May and June (121).
The county now has had 4,203 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March, with 2,991 (about 71 percent) of cases since Nov. 1. Some 219 of those have been recorded in the first week of January alone.
The county recorded two additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 130, which is 3.1 percent of all cases.
The county has administered 1,014 partial COVID-19 vaccines to date, according to the state DOH. The vaccine requires two doses either three or four weeks apart to be fully effective. To date, no one in the county has received a second dose, according to the DOH.
Statewide on Wednesday, 9,474 more infections were reported, raising the state’s total to 683,389. Another 368 fatalities were reported, bringing that number to 16,914.