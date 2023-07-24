Indiana County’s Office of Planning and Development conducted a grand reopening Saturday morning for the Indiana Multimodal Corridor-Hoodlebug Trail Extension.
This project accomplished a number of key objectives, ICOPD officials said in a recent news release, including:
• Providing greater connectivity and between and through White Township, Indiana Borough and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
• Providing safer and more accessible multimodal transportation opportunities.
• Enabling local recreation and eco-tourism and economic development that is promoted in Indiana County, and building upon what the county already has been pursuing and what already exists.
• Adding additional mileage to an expansive regional trail network known as the Trans Allegheny Trails, that will allow one to ride, walk or run from downtown Indiana to downtown Ebensburg.
• Providing a direct route for folks from the IUP campus and community looking to navigate to Indiana Borough and the downtown area.
• Inspiring continued efforts to capitalize on opportunities related to Active Transportation amongst project partners.
As explained by ICOPD officials, the Indiana Multimodal Corridor-Hoodlebug Trail Extension Project was started in 2013 as a 2.5 mile concept aimed at meaningfully and thoughtfully connecting what was the terminus of the Hoodlebug Trail to downtown Indiana, continuing on through town and ultimately reaching the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike Road.
County officials said they developed a funding plan that consisted of two grant sources and a local match component — but ended up losing the primary grant funding contribution to somewhere else in the southwestern Pennsylvania region as ICOPD awaited an announcement regarding the second grant opportunity.
The office said the county did end up receiving the second grant of $280,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, that was matched by a local contribution of $120,000 from project partners for a total project cost of around $400,000.
ICOPD said partners contributing financially to the local match included IUP, Indiana Borough, and the Indiana County Commissioners. White Township, as a project partner, contributed directly to the project by acquiring a highway occupancy permit through PennDOT to take us across Rose Street and continuing improvements through an old right of way for 13th Street.
Saturday’s re-grand opening, which was attended by representatives from project partners, several community members and Leann Chaney, active transportation coordinator at Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, focused on the project’s accomplishments. There was an opportunity to participate in a Hoodlebug Trail Appreciation and Awareness Ride down the length of the project corridor and out into White Township before turning around just past Indian Springs Road.
