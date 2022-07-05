The Indiana County Republican Committee held its reorganization meeting in June. At this meeting officers were elected and newly elected state committee members and precinct committeepersons from the primary were recognized. Leading the committee are, in back from left, Randy Degenkolb, chairman; James Zerfoss, state committee; Ted Predko, vice chair. Seated are Sandi Gillette, communications director; Kimberly McCullough, secretary; Maria Jack, treasurer; and Patty Streams-Warman, state committee. The Indiana County Republican Committee is composed of conservative- minded individuals working to promote Republican beliefs and supporting their candidates in county, state and federal office forming the core of the Republican party efforts in Indiana County. By leading in grassroots organizing and activities, the ICRC works toward a common, conservative agenda in Indiana County. If interested in joining the group, you can so indicate by going to the Facebook page Indiana County Republicans.
Indiana County Republican Committee reorganizes
