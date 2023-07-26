Indiana County officials had words of praise for the late Delbert Highlands.
Highlands, 88, of West Mahoning Township, died Monday, just days after submitting a three-page letter of resignation from his work as a planning specialist in the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
His passing came just before Tuesday’s scheduled meeting of the Indiana County Salary Board, where a poignant “separation acknowledgement” was made regarding Highlands, a Carnegie Mellon University professor of architecture who moved late in life to West Mahoning from New Kensington.
“He was a very dedicated, committed person, in anything he ever did,” Salary Board Chairman and County Commissioner R. Michael Keith said.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr., said Highlands was a registered architect for more than 50 years.
At CMU, Highlands taught courses in architectural design, design theory, and architectural history from the 1960s through the first decade of this century.
Stauffer said Highlands came on board at ICOPD in 2017 as a part-time planning specialist, after resigning from the county planning commission to do so.
“He was a principal author behind the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance that will take effect Aug. 10 in 32 of 38 Indiana County municipalities,” Stauffer said.
At a public meeting in July 2018, Highlands and county Planning Commissioner Ross Bricklemyer told White Township supervisors that their SALDO is a planning ordinance, not a zoning measure.
They said any existing zoning ordinance in an Indiana County municipality would continue to be in force.
Indiana, Homer City, and Blairsville boroughs as well as White, Burrell and East Wheatfield townships all administer their own SALDOs.
Salary Board member and county Commissioner Sherene Hess said Highlands was soft-spoken, but “had a very witty humor about him, too.”
Also on hand as the salary board Tuesday were County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman and Treasurer Kimberly McCullough.
Highlands was the son of the late George William Highlands Jr. and Mary Ellen (Boyer) Highlands, and a 1953 graduate of New Kensington High School before working his way to a master’s degree at CMU.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, the former Betty Jean Whitmyre, as well as two sons, a daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and a brother.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc. in Dayton.
