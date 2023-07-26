Delbert Highlands

In announcing the latest round of a travel fellowship named in his honor, Carnegie Mellon University said the late Professor Delbert Highlands “has been widely recognized as a seminal teacher whose skill and understanding enriched the educations of generations of students.”

 Courtesy Carnegie Mellon University

Indiana County officials had words of praise for the late Delbert Highlands.

Highlands, 88, of West Mahoning Township, died Monday, just days after submitting a three-page letter of resignation from his work as a planning specialist in the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.