Several actions by the Indiana County Salary Board on Tuesday will bolster the ranks of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, as well as Communities at Indian Haven and the Indiana County Jail.
County Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess, and county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough, acting as the county salary board, hired four emergency workers for the ICEMA’s Team 900, which handles hazardous material calls and rapid intervention services at fire scenes.
Terry Gardner, James Rudnik, Hunter McClellan and Haley Mumau were taken on effective today at minimum wage as needed.
“That restores us halfway to where we should be,” said ICEMA Director Thomas A. Stutzman said. “We hope to take on four to five more next month.”
Also, Craig Sutton was taken on as a full-time EMA technician specialist, replacing John Steigart who moved to the Indiana County Coroner’s office, at $17.49 per hour effective July 31.
“He came to us from Indiana Fire Association,” Stutzman said about Sutton.
For Indian Haven, all effective today:
• Amy Kough was named to replace Kathy Hagerman as a full-time housekeeping aide at $12.25 per hour.
• Kirsten Manarelli was named to replace Grant Stalker as a per-diem dietary aide at $15 per hour.
• Jane Ekeh was named to replace Dawn Frye as a full-time dietary aide at $12.25 per hour.
• Lindsey Gagnon was named to replace Lori Mountan as a full-time hospitality aide at $12.25 per hour.
Also, effective June 26, Tressa Matthews was hired as a full-time licensed practical nurse for Indian Haven at a “years of experience increase” to $26.25 per hour.
For the county jail, full-time Correctional Officers Anthony Pratt and Trevor Wehner completed probation, Pratt on July 11, Wehner on July 18, and each will get $19.53 per hour.
And in the county Court Administration office, Laila Moukhtar was taken on as a full-time law clerk effective Aug. 28 at $44,056 per year, replacing Katrina McCombie who was moved to court administrator.
Separation acknowledgements given Tuesday included Dale Horn, who had worked at the jail; Iris Murray, who had worked at Indian Haven; and Laurynn Kling, who was approved by the salary board last month for a part-time correctional officer’s job, but never started it.
The next salary board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.
