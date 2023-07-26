Several actions by the Indiana County Salary Board on Tuesday will bolster the ranks of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, as well as Communities at Indian Haven and the Indiana County Jail.

County Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess, and county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough, acting as the county salary board, hired four emergency workers for the ICEMA’s Team 900, which handles hazardous material calls and rapid intervention services at fire scenes.

