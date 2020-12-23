The Indiana County salary board hired three new employees at the board’s year-ending meeting Tuesday.
Among the county government personnel moves was employment of Tracy Chewning as a full-time court reporter effective Jan. 4 at a salary of $45,000 a year.
Chewning will replace Kim Serafin, who will retire Dec. 31 after 41 years of service in the county courts.
The salary board — composed of commissioners Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess and Treasurer Kim McCullough — also hired Kathy Igo as a full-time enforcement officer in the Domestic Relations Section at $12.71 an hour effective Monday.
The board also hired Joshua Casses as a full-time caseworker in Indiana County Children & Youth Services at $15.81 an hour starting Monday.