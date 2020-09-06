Indiana Borough Council is scheduled to consider for final approval a revised mask ordinance when it meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“This ordinance promotes the dissemination of information regarding the pandemic and ways in which Borough residents and visitors can stay safe,” borough Solicitor Neva Stotler wrote in a summary provided with a legal ad run last weekend in The Indiana Gazette.
The meeting is another virtual gathering of council. Links to the meeting can be found “Indiana Borough News and Events” on the indianaboro.com website.
Gatherings and waiting lines were added to what originally was an ordinance aimed at enforcing state requirements put into effect by Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
“Indoor gatherings in the Borough are limited to 25 persons,” the revised proposal states. “Outdoor gatherings in the Borough are limited to 250 persons.”
The new proposal also continues to refer to exceptions in the state face-covering regulations, but adds, “persons claiming exceptions may be required to provide appropriate documentation.”
In the state’s guidelines, Levine wrote, “individuals are not required to show documentation that an exception applies.”
As written by Stotler, the ordinance makes a written warning the first thing that would be handed out by a police officer, code enforcement officer or parking department employee.
After that, there would be citations with fines of $50 for a second offense, $75 for a third and $300 for a fourth offense. As proposed, failure to pay that fine may result in a complaint being filed in Magisterial District Court.
The ordinance would take effect immediately upon council’s action. It had been set to take effect Sept. 1. And it would continue through either Jan. 1, 2021, or when the state rescinds its July 1 order regarding face coverings, whichever comes first.
Also scheduled at Tuesday’s meeting is an annual report of operations at the Indiana Free Library, as presented by IFL Board of Trustees President Dr. Mary Lou Zanich.