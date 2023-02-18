Sheriff Robert Fyock and his dog, Kort, visited the Saturday Club at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 11. Fyock began his presentation by describing situations of which everyone should be aware, how to protect yourself in what appears to be a harmless situation that really is dangerous, and how to be generally aware of your surroundings. With Kort, he demonstrated how a police dog reacts when he sniffs drugs and how he responds to commands from the sheriff. Incidentally, Kort is from Germany and his commands are spoken to him in German. This was yet another event at which Fyock demonstrated his commitment to educating, protecting and serving the citizens of Indiana County. Pictured are Fyock and Kort following the demonstration.
Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock, K-9 Kort visit church club for presentation
- Submitted photo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock, K-9 Kort visit church club for presentation
- Indiana Free Library announces weekly programs
- Indiana Edward Jones associates accept limited partnership offers
- The Catholic Accent show moves to WPXI
- Herb study group to meet Feb. 21
- Older Americans are richer than thought, Census Bureau says
- DEAR ABBY: Daughter weighs reaching out to father after long silence
- 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': The potter and me
Most Popular
Articles
- DEAR ABBY: Mother sees trouble in son's current living arrangement
- Edward (Eddie) Wayne Mumau
- Late Death
- Frank L. Fairman
- Indiana County split into two weather forecasting zones
- William 'Bill' R. McCoy
- Crash occurs in parking lot
- Morgan Hill - Teen of the Week brought to you by Rosebud Mining
- State police seek retail theft suspect
- Rose Ann Buterbaugh
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.