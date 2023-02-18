Calvary church Fyock
Submitted photo

Sheriff Robert Fyock and his dog, Kort, visited the Saturday Club at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 11. Fyock began his presentation by describing situations of which everyone should be aware, how to protect yourself in what appears to be a harmless situation that really is dangerous, and how to be generally aware of your surroundings. With Kort, he demonstrated how a police dog reacts when he sniffs drugs and how he responds to commands from the sheriff. Incidentally, Kort is from Germany and his commands are spoken to him in German. This was yet another event at which Fyock demonstrated his commitment to educating, protecting and serving the citizens of Indiana County. Pictured are Fyock and Kort following the demonstration.

