New Indiana County zones

The new “Higher Elevations of Indiana” weather zone extends north from a similar zone in eastern Westmoreland County, running parallel to U.S. Route 119 up to the interchange with U.S. Route 422 in White Township, then heads off east from Clymer along Two Lick Creek and state Route 240 before ending up just south of Cherry Tree Borough.

 Courtesy National Weather Service

Effective at 4 p.m. on March 23, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh will divide Indiana County into two public forecast zones, one a new “Higher Elevations of Indiana County” zone that will cover the southeastern quarter of the county and align with the “Westmoreland Ridges” zone in the eastern part of Westmoreland County.

“The Indiana County Emergency Management Agency staff has been working with NWS Pittsburgh on this expansion of their zone creation,” county EMA Director Thomas A. Stutzman said Friday.