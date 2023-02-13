Effective at 4 p.m. on March 23, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh will divide Indiana County into two public forecast zones, one a new “Higher Elevations of Indiana County” zone that will cover the southeastern quarter of the county and align with the “Westmoreland Ridges” zone in the eastern part of Westmoreland County.
“The Indiana County Emergency Management Agency staff has been working with NWS Pittsburgh on this expansion of their zone creation,” county EMA Director Thomas A. Stutzman said Friday.
“While the western part of (Indiana) County lies at around 1,200 feet elevation, terrain in the eastern section of the county climbs to nearly 2,000 feet,” the National Weather Service points out on its website.
Pittsburgh forecasters said that change in the terrain has a notable impact on temperature, average rain and snow accumulation, and wind — something determined with the help of Indiana County’s emergency management team.
“Local officials have noticed numerous impactful accidents along U.S. 22 (which traverses the county west to east) due to the terrain-influenced change in weather as traffic heads east,” the Pittsburgh NWS observed.
“For several years we have shared with them our observations of weather variances as you travel into these elevations,” Stutzman said. “They reviewed their historical data, but having very few weather spotter locations in the county it was not a well-documented fact.”
NWS forecasters in Pittsburgh said the divide is meant to mitigate concerns about changing weather in southeastern Indiana County, and to add more precision to text forecasts and long-fuse watches, warnings and advisories.
“For the past several years, the Ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland Counties have had this same type of designation,” Stutzman said. “We simply pointed out that the Conemaugh River or County line, did not stop those changes. As the northern tip of the Laurel Highlands Region, Indiana County will now be included in this zone and this should provide for more defined forecasting in this zone.”
Notably, the split will mean some fine-tuned forecasting between Blairsville and Bolivar in the south, Homer City and Brush Valley further north, and Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport and Yellow Creek State Park before the line turns northeast toward Cherry Tree.
“This zone split will lead to greater accuracy in forecasts and messaging by tailoring the weather impacts to the geography of the county,” the NWS Pittsburgh Office said. “After the split, those residents in the eastern portion will receive better-tailored warnings that often are lost within a zone average-based advisory headline.”
The division begins at the Conemaugh River and heads north, running parallel to U.S. Route 119 until just before the U.S. Route 422 interchange in White Township.
“For years, County EMA and many of our First Responder agencies have noticed the weather condition changes as you enter this area, coming from Burrell Township into West Wheatfield Township, over Penn View Mountain provides an obvious delineation in this change,” Stutzman went on. “The same can be said on Route 56, Route 422, and Route 286; the changing weather almost creates a line of change as you increase in elevation.”
After Route 119, the NWS Pittsburgh-planned division runs across the county and south of Route 422 to Clymer, where it will run parallel to Two Lick Creek and state Route 240, ending up just south of Cherry Tree Borough at the point where Indiana, Cambria and Clearfield counties meet.
“It should be noted,” Stutzman said, “the Indiana County is the edge of the NWS Pittsburgh Office forecast area, even though these same elevations exist across our county line into Cambria, they are in the NWS State College Forecast zone, which is why the NWS Pittsburgh office only shows the ridges of Fayette, Westmoreland and soon Indiana.”