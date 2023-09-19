IUP logo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following local students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship:

  • Luke Smeltzer, of Rochester Mills. The son of Avy Adamson, he is a graduate of Marion Center High School. He completed an externship at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.
  • Michael Stibrik, of Commodore. The son of John and Joann Stibrik, he is a 2022 graduate of Purchase Line High School. He received the Linda Deabenderfer Scholarship, the Punxsutawney Area College Trust Scholarship and an award for academic honors and perfect attendance while at the academy. He completed an externship at The Pinehurst in North Carolina.
  • Colton Zavinski, of Indiana. Son of Alton Stanford and Kimberly Stanford of Texas, he is a 2012 graduate of Vernon High School. He was a dean’s list student while at the academy. He completed an externship at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.