PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following local students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship:
- Luke Smeltzer, of Rochester Mills. The son of Avy Adamson, he is a graduate of Marion Center High School. He completed an externship at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.
- Michael Stibrik, of Commodore. The son of John and Joann Stibrik, he is a 2022 graduate of Purchase Line High School. He received the Linda Deabenderfer Scholarship, the Punxsutawney Area College Trust Scholarship and an award for academic honors and perfect attendance while at the academy. He completed an externship at The Pinehurst in North Carolina.
- Colton Zavinski, of Indiana. Son of Alton Stanford and Kimberly Stanford of Texas, he is a 2012 graduate of Vernon High School. He was a dean’s list student while at the academy. He completed an externship at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.
The academy, located in Punxsutawney, is fully accredited by the American Culinary Federation, the maximum accreditation possible for culinary programs in the United States.
IUP’s 16-month accelerated program includes study for 12 months and a paid externship during the final semester. IUP has a 100 percent externship placement record, with more than 85 percent of students placed in four- and five-star and diamond properties for the externship experience.
Students at the academy can also extend their study with a 16-month baking and pastry arts program, which also includes a paid externship.
Academy of Culinary Arts graduates of either the Culinary Arts program or the Baking and Pastry Arts program are eligible to complete an associate degree in Culinary Arts with an additional semester of study at IUP Punxsutawney. Students who successfully complete the Culinary Arts or the Baking and Pastry Arts program also have the option to apply up to 38 credits toward a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management at IUP or 32 credits toward a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition. Admission into the nutrition track is guaranteed for culinary graduates.
Graduates can also apply 21 credits toward a Bachelor of Science degree in education with a major in K–12 family and consumer sciences. Graduates of the program can choose to take advantage of applying their credits toward any of these bachelor’s degree options any time within 10 years after culinary graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.