Students from the area have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website, www.iup.edu.
Provost Scholars from this area include:
Armagh: Emily Akers, B.A. in Criminology
Blairsville: Hayley Barnhart, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Elijah Clevenger, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Cassandra R. Hafer, B.A. in General Studies; Alyssa Hixson, B.A. in Anthropology/Applied Anthropology; Kace Mikell Sabedra, B.A. in Criminology; Leah M. Shannon, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
Clarksburg: Nicole Jorgenson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Clymer: Zachary A. Brilhart, B.S. in Accounting; Larissa Rearick, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Carlie A. Toy, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
Creekside: Makenna Jo Stover, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental
Glen Campbell: Addaleia Beer, B.S. in Nursing
Graceton: Quentin Richard Davis, B.A. in Geography/Human Geography; Emily Anne Zerfoss, B.S. in Nursing
Heilwood: Thomas Joseph Letso, B.S. in Biology/Pre-Medical
Hillsdale: Crystal Renee Boyer, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Jenna Nichol, B.S. in Human Development and Family Science; Kristin Zurenko, B.S. in Chemistry/Pre-Pharmacy
Home: Callie R. Bland, B.A. in Anthropology/Applied Anthropology; Camille Gibbons, B.S. in Nursing; Katelin Poproch, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography; Bradley Morris Smith, B.S.Ed. in Special Education
Homer City: Colton Sean Duke, B.S. in Regional Planning/Environmental Planning; Tyler M. Federinko, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Mallory Adeline Galinac, B.S. in Accounting; Jonathan Robert Gearhart, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Emma Layne McAnulty, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Christopher Ethan Ober, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-Dentistry; Thomas James Oraskovich, B.A. in Sociology; Hunter J. Overdorff, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kennidy Quinn Page, B.S. in Human Resource Management
Indiana: Alessandra Maria Abate, B.A. in Psychology; Anas K. Abulaila, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-Dentistry; Suhayb Alyahya, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Kelsey Noel Anderson, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Simon Edwards Bianco, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Joseph Blas, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Hannah Grace Borys, B.S. in Biology/Pre-Medical; Faith Anne Buggey, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Molly Ann Butler, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-Physician Assistant; Heather Kristine Cable, B.S. in Biology/Pre-Veterinary; Lily Carone, B.S. in Biology; Stella Chepaitis, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Logan Nathaniel Cramer, B.S. in Biology/Pre-Medical; Lexus M. Dadson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Parker Nicole Fanella, B.S. in Nursing; Morgan Alexandra Faris, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-Physician Assistant; Kristen Finnerty, B.S. in Interior Design; Rachel Elaine Fleming, B.S. in Public Health/Behavior and Mental Health; Eliot James Fortushniak, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Calvin M. Fryling, B.A. in Theatre; David Gallaher, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Arianna L. Goodyear, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Adriana M. Guth-Borowski, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Katelyn R. Hagens, B.S. in Publlic Health; Riley Hays, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Matthew William Hull, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Amanda Iandiorio, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Frank Anthony Kuna, B.S. in Management/General; Kimberly Delaney Lopez, B.A. in Psychology; Hannah Lupinetti, B.S. in Nursing; Alec D. Majernik, B.S. in Management/General; John Andrew Makara, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Michael Mazey, B.S. in Accounting; Shane Michael Monteleone, B.A. in Philosophy, BA; Breanna Christine Olechovski, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Nicholas Owens, B.S. in Accounting; Alec Michael Parfitt, B.S. in Computer Science/Languages and Systems; Drew Michael Rado, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Elijah Satchell, B.S. in Management/General; Joseph Semetkoskey, B.S. in Accounting; Alexis Blake Shall, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Payton E. Smathers, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Scott Sneath, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Systems; Lydia Vlachou, B.S. in Public Health/Epidemiology and Biostatistics; Stone Samuel Williams, B.S. in Finance; Branden Alan Zacek, B.A. in History; Acelynn Nicole Zimmerman, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
Marion Center: Torri J. Ashbaugh, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Clayton Clair Coble, B.S. in Regional Planning, BS; Adam Clair Fulmer, B.S. in Marketing; Taylor Harper, B.S. in Nursing; Christina Lyttle, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Abigail Elizabeth McKibben, B.S.Ed. in English Education
Penn Run: Katelynn Marie Cramer, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Trey Rainey, B.S. in Accounting; Justice Elisha Ratay, B.S. in Accounting; Abagail Marie Sleppy, B.S. in Marketing
Saltsburg: Hannah P. Schoone, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Shelocta: Joshua James Ohler, B.A. in Psychology; Megan Elyse Wood, Ramer Road, B.A. in Criminology
Smicksburg: Sarah W. Stephenson, B.S. in Medical Technology, BS
West Lebanon: Jacob Scarnato, B.S. in Finance