The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 5,000 with the addition of eight more infections reported Friday by the state health department.
The county has seen 5,004 cases to date, as well as 156 deaths related to the coronavirus, according to the health department. The total cases represent about 5.9 percent of the county population. About 39 percent (61) of the deaths have occurred in nursing homes. The 14-day positivity rate through Friday was 18.3 percent.
Some 287 cases have been reported in the county so far this month, which is on a much slower pace than in January (787 infections) and December (1,420).
Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Friday reported four more cases on campus, raising the total number of cases for the spring semester to 40.
Meanwhile, the DOH reports that more county residents (5,461) have received the first dose of the vaccine than the number of infections recorded. Almost 2,900 people have received a second dose.
Statewide, the DOH reported Friday that 2,778 more cases were recorded, raising the state’s total to 908,773. Another 67 fatalities were reported Friday as well, bringing that total to 23,480.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate through Feb. 12 stands at about 8 percent.