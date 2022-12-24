Students at Indiana County Technology Center rallied to the aid of a classmate’s family to give them the kind of Christmas they thought would pass them by this year.
Members of the National Technical Honor Society (highest-achieving students with 93.5 percent or better grade averages in both their ICTC courses and in academic classes at their home school districts) pooled their own resources for the Christmas Spirit Project to provide gifts to the student and family from the Purchase Line School District.