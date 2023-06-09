Sixty years ago, an Indiana County pioneer passed away — and a part of Indiana County’s modern heritage was born.
“He was an entrepreneur and a visionary,” Nancy Kwisnek said about her great-uncle, Silas C. Streams. “When he saw a need he worked to find a solution.”
Streams (1884-1963) was honored Thursday evening with a Pioneer Award from the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, at a ceremony marking the bureau’s 60th anniversary in the Innovation Aviation Hangar at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
“All the many efforts over the past 60 years of so many has allowed Indiana County to hold on to its historical charm,” county Commissioner R. Michael Keith said, “while never losing sight of keeping in tune with positive changes to continue drawing visitors to Indiana County for that unique experience that leads to positive economic growth, benefits our local businesses, and fosters education, historical insight and appreciation of people and place.”
Keith and fellow Commissioner Robin A. Gorman read from a proclamation honoring the bureau. (Commissioner Sherene Hess was unable to attend Thursday’s event.)
“The opportunity to honor our Great-Uncle Si comes 60 years after his death,” Kwisnek said, “but his 78 years of living spoke volumes to his life and legacy.”
It included memories of “big cigars and big Buicks” in which he gave his younger relatives rides on Sundays.
“My older brothers remember him during their childhood in the 50s,” said Kwisnek, herself a grandmother these days. “I was too young to remember him in the 60s.”
Kwisnek and three of her siblings accepted the award, and 16 members of the Streams clan were on hand to celebrate their ancestor.
“Silas attended a mortuary college in Philadelphia where he studied undertaking and got his mortician license,” Kwisnek recalled. “His wife’s father, Mr. Stevison, owned a furniture store in downtown Indiana. Eventually, he opened a funeral parlor on the second floor of the store.”
With a gift shop Silas’ wife operated on the first floor, their great-niece said, “in one building were three services the people of Indiana needed.”
The Tourist Bureau was born in the year of Streams’ passing, but profits from the heritage of another of the needs Streams sought to solve — one that led to Indiana County being known as the Christmas Tree Capital of the World.
In 1918, he began growing Christmas trees, and by 1926, he started selling them. “a business that is near and dear to the hearts of my family,” Kwisnek said. “Uncle Si encouraged his brother, our grandfather Elmer, to do the same.”
The bureau noted that “Uncle Si’s” example also encouraged others to start growing Christmas trees, including Murray C. Stewart, Sam Dible, Walter Schroth and Fred Musser.
“Some of Silas Streams’ trees continue to grow on farms that he once owned in the Five Points area,” said Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association, and of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau.
Representatives of businesses from throughout the county were on hand, some offering a “Taste of Indiana County” buffet. There also was a raffle for gift baskets and other prizes symbolic of tourism in the county.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, presented a certificate of congratulations on his behalf and that of Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who also was unable to attend.
Andrea Verobish, an aide to U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, also was on hand with a certificate of recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.