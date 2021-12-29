The seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was down six-tenths of a percentage point, from 6.3 to 5.7 percent, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
That 6.3 percent final figure for October was unchanged from the preliminary figure announced four weeks ago. As reported Tuesday, the 5.7 percent rate was the same as that for Pennsylvania as a whole in November, a statewide rate down three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.
The rate of unemployment has dropped in the past year, from a final figure of 7.1 percent for November 2020.
On a county-by-county basis, Indiana’s rate according to preliminary findings put it in a tie for 55th place among the 67 counties, with Armstrong, Lawrence and Lycoming counties.
As in Indiana County, Armstrong County’s rate was significantly lower. DLI initially reported it at 6.8 percent in October, then revised upward to 7.0 percent, before the preliminary report of a drop to 5.7 percent for November.
However, the state and county rates remain well above the seasonally adjusted rate for the nation as a whole, which in November was down four-tenths of a percentage point to 4.2 percent.
DLI said the total number of nonfarm jobs in the Indiana area, which was not seasonally adjusted, was up a fraction from 29,800 to 30,100 in November.
It was slightly higher than the 29,500 reported in November 2020, but down from 32,700 in November 2019.
DLI said jobs were essentially unchanged over the month in eight of nine published supersectors, with the only movement of more than 100 being a seasonal gain of 200 jobs in trade, transportation & utilities.
As seasonally adjusted, the labor force was down from 36,600 in October to 36,400 in November. It was down from 37,000 in November 2020.
Total employment was up from 34,200 in October to 34,300 in November, the same number as in November 2020, while the total seasonally adjusted number of unemployed was down from 2,400 in October to 2,100 in November.
The rate in Westmoreland County also was bumped up for final October figures, from 5.2 to 5.3 percent, then in preliminary November figures was down to 4.6 percent, putting it in a tie for 24th place with Columbia and Fulton counties.
Jefferson’s final figure for October was up slightly from preliminary figures, from 5.6 to 5.7 percent. In November, its preliminary rate is 4.9 percent, putting it in a tie for 32nd place with Clarion, Warren and Wayne counties.
Clearfield’s rate ended up being 6.2 percent in October, a fraction higher than the preliminary rate reported four weeks ago, but then dropped to 5.4 percent in the preliminary November figure, putting it in a tie for 48th place with Carbon and Potter counties.
Cambria’s final figure in October stayed at 7.0 percent, then its preliminary November figure was 6.7 percent, tying it with Fayette and Monroe counties for 64th place.
Statewide, Chester continues to have the lowest unemployment, now at 3.1 percent, followed again by Montour (3.2), with Cumberland and Perry tied for third place at 3.4 percent.
On the other end Philadelphia is at the bottom of the 67 counties, but its unemployment rate also has been dropping, from final figures of 8.3 percent in September and 7.3 percent in October, to a preliminary figure of 6.8 percent.