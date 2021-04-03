The Indiana County vaccinations statistics surged Friday with the state health department’s report that 912 people received partial vaccines and 97 more had their second (or full) doses on Thursday, bringing the county total to 20,426. The percentage of county residents vaccinated rose 1.2 percent in one day, to 24.3 percent.
Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday that 42.4 percent of the state’s residents have received either partial or full vaccinations against COVID-19 (about 5.4 million of 12.8 million residents).
The county recorded 16 more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,396 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll remained at 162.
DOH reported 25 more negative test results for a total of 18,472 in Indiana County. The 14-day rolling positivity rate rose from 18.7 to 18.9 percent.
Statewide, the case total rose 4,656 to 1,033,406 and the death toll rose by 28 to 25,148.