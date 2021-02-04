Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl’s courtroom is moving, effective Feb. 22, less than a mile from its current location at 829 Water St. to 350 N. Fourth St., near the Indiana Borough-White Township line.
To facilitate the move, the Indiana District Court, also known as the court for Magisterial District 40-2-01, will be closed from Feb. 12 through 19.
The new location will open at 8 a.m. Feb. 22.
District 40-2-01 serves Indiana Borough as well as part of White Township north and west of the borough.
Some areas east of Indiana in White Township fall into Magisterial District 40-3-01, where Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch is the jurist, while areas of the township south of Indiana fall into Magisterial District 40-3-02, which is served by Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee.