Registration of children for kindergarten in Indiana Area School District for the 2021-22 school year will be held April 23 and 30 at Indiana Area Junior High School.
Students who would be enrolled at both East Pike and Ben Franklin elementary schools must reach age 5 on or before Aug. 31.
Parents or guardians are asked to complete a registration form on the school district website, www.iasd.cc, and to make appointments to bring their children in for a 30-minute screening. To meet pandemic requirements, each appointment is limited to one parent and one child. Each will be required to wear a face mask or covering.
Appointments are being given for time slots between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The school secretary and nurse will meet with each child. Teachers and speech therapists will screen youngsters for motor, conceptual and language skills.
Parents or guardians are asked to bring with the child a birth certificate, immunization records, physical and dental records, photo identification, proof of residence such as a utility bill or rent of tax receipt and any applicable court orders concerning custody restrictions.
Parents may phone East Pike School at (724) 463-8567 ext. 3139 or Ben Franklin School at (724) 465-5637 ext. 4142 with any questions.