Jared Lowry, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Indiana, and Tracy Fishel, senior branch office administrator, have accepted invitations to increase their limited partner holdings in The Jones Financial Companies L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.
“I am honored to be invited to increase my ownership in the firm,” said Lowry. “I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community.”
“I couldn’t agree more,” Fishel said. “I’ve always enjoyed my job and the Edward Jones culture that promotes personal relationships, teamwork and doing what’s right for our clients. So, being an owner in this firm is really exciting.”
Lowry joined Edward Jones in 2012 and has served investors in Indiana for the past eight years.
Fishel joined Edward Jones in 2011.
Edward Jones currently employs 50,000 associates throughout the United States and through its affiliate in Canada. This is the firm’s 18th limited partnership offering in its 100-year history.