Jared Lowry, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Indiana, and Tracy Fishel, senior branch office administrator, have accepted invitations to increase their limited partner holdings in The Jones Financial Companies L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.

“I am honored to be invited to increase my ownership in the firm,” said Lowry. “I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community.”