The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #931, will conduct its memorial service to honor the members who died in 2021 and 2022. This memorial service is a tribute to the memory of those who have passed into the realm of everlasting peace. The service will be held at the Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana, at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Family members and friends of the departed have been invited to attend this memorial service and are special guests of the Elks Lodge. This service is open to the public and will honor the following absent members: Larry D. Whited, Russell W. States, Robert J. Yesilonis PER, Patrick J. Ward, Glenn R. Simms, Anthony Sottile PER, Tina Marie Mackin, William G. Mechling, Ronald G. Lezanic, Thomas E. Harkless, Joseph G. Marcoly, Edward F. Telford, Edward Rolling and Robert J. Henry Sr.