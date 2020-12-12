Barb Barrish, of Indiana, donated the life-sized display, purchased by her parents, John and Grace Barrish, when she was a child in 1959 from John LaMantia Wholesale Fruits and Produce, located then on Indiana’s Water Street.
Her father, who “just really loved Christmas,” paid $65 for the nativity that’s been in her family for 61 years, she said.
He displayed the nativity at the bottom of Vinegar Hill between Seventh and Eighth streets.
“My dad really loved it. He just loved Christmas,” she said. “He had to have it.”
The nativity has been repainted twice — once in the 1970s by a college student and again in the ’90s by Barrish herself.
Barrish said she displayed the nativity for about a decade as well, but a move to a smaller house and yard, as well as its size being too big for her to put up on her own, left it in storage.
“I love it. I really wanted someone to have it that would feel the same way about it that I do,” she said. “It’s time to let someone see it who will enjoy it.”
She sought out Hebron Lutheran Church in Blairsville because for years the church held a display of nativities and Barrish kept information she had once seen regarding it.
“I wanted these folks to have it,” Barrish said.
“Barb actually saved the clipping that had my name and phone number on it,” said Kathy Gilmore, a congregation member. “That’s how she contacted me.”
Gilmore said congregation members and townspeople alike have commented on the nativity.
“Everyone is just so excited,” she said. “Our members are thrilled.”
Gilmore said the church hasn’t offered the usual display since 2017 but members hope to in the future.
“We are especially thankful, with this year being closed for in-person worship, that’s it something outside that people can enjoy that shows the importance of Christmas,” Gilmore said.