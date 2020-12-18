indiana fire association patch
 

The Indiana Fire Association has elected the following officers for 2021:

President, William Simmons; vice president, Ronald Moreau; secretary, Jamie Empfield; treasurer, Tom Parker; trustee, Dave Sisko

Fire chief, Mike Empfield; first assistant fire chief, Ronald Moreau; second assistant fire chief, Lee Thompson; third assistant fire chief, David Smith

Company 1

Captain, Megan Schuller; first lieutenant, Craig Levine; second lieutenant, Michael Moreau

Company 2

Captain, Dave Sisko; first lieutenant, Eric Cramer; second lieutenant, Jamie Empfield

Company 3

Captain, Matthew Byerly; first lieutenant, Shaun Teacher

Company 4

Captain, Jason Snyder; first lieutenant, Matt Martin; second lieutenant, Philip Burns

