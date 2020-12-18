The Indiana Fire Association has elected the following officers for 2021:
President, William Simmons; vice president, Ronald Moreau; secretary, Jamie Empfield; treasurer, Tom Parker; trustee, Dave Sisko
Fire chief, Mike Empfield; first assistant fire chief, Ronald Moreau; second assistant fire chief, Lee Thompson; third assistant fire chief, David Smith
Company 1
Captain, Megan Schuller; first lieutenant, Craig Levine; second lieutenant, Michael Moreau
Company 2
Captain, Dave Sisko; first lieutenant, Eric Cramer; second lieutenant, Jamie Empfield
Company 3
Captain, Matthew Byerly; first lieutenant, Shaun Teacher
Company 4
Captain, Jason Snyder; first lieutenant, Matt Martin; second lieutenant, Philip Burns