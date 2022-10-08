The Indiana Fire Association’s annual fund drive kicked off today with letters being mailed to all residents and businesses in the organization’s service area. This is IFA’s only means of fundraising for the year and IFA is seeking tax-deductible donations.
The donations IFA receives in response to its fundraising letter are a major source of its funding each year.
The volunteers of the IFA have been protecting the lives and property in the community for the past 144 years. They are the first line of response for all fire, rescue and weather-related emergencies. Members take pride in protecting more than 40,000 residents and university students within their roughly 69-square-mile service area, as well as providing mutual aid to neighboring departments.
This year IFA has already responded to more than 420 calls.