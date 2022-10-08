IFA fund drive promo

Pictured in front, from left, are President Bill Simmons, Lt. Eric Cramer, junior member Reed Zimmerman, Jason Snyder, Chief Scott Schuller and Bob Henry. In the back row are Assistant Chief David Smith, Capt. Megan Schuller, Jamie Hewitt, Tyler Metz, Greg Zimmerman, Capt. John Steigert, Capt. Dave Sisko, Dan Gibney and Assistant Chief Ron Moreau.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Fire Association’s annual fund drive kicked off today with letters being mailed to all residents and businesses in the organization’s service area. This is IFA’s only means of fundraising for the year and IFA is seeking tax-deductible donations.

The donations IFA receives in response to its fundraising letter are a major source of its funding each year.