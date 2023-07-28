Trying to get some ducks in a row

A Google Earth scene was utilized — with a sewer marked to further illustrate where Indiana Fire Association crews began their day Thursday, seeking out ducklings in that sewer.

 Courtesy Indiana Fire Association

On one day, Indiana Fire Association volunteers could be getting out before dawn to battle a duplex fire, as was the case early Tuesday.

On another, there could be what can be termed a little unusual start, as was the case early Thursday.