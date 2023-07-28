On one day, Indiana Fire Association volunteers could be getting out before dawn to battle a duplex fire, as was the case early Tuesday.
On another, there could be what can be termed a little unusual start, as was the case early Thursday.
At 6:39 a.m., the IFA officer in charge was dispatched to assist in rescuing some ducklings in a storm drain.
According to an IFA post on Facebook, Fire Administrator Paul Koons and First Assistant Fire Chief Ron Moreau arrived on scene and found five ducklings in the drain and a frantic mother duck running around.
As was further noted in that Facebook post, Indiana Borough Public Works and White Township road crews arrived to help with the rescue.
The Indiana area volunteer firefighters said four ducklings were rescued relatively easily but the fifth gave some issues and was hiding inside a three-quarter full pipe, just out of reach.
IFA posted that Moreau used a section of three-inch hose and flushed a nearby hydrant to slowly increase the water flow inside the pipe.
“The duckling was then pushed slowly into the opening and scooped up by workers in a fishing net,” the Indiana area volunteer firefighters reported. “The duckling was successfully returned to the rest of the family.”
IFA thanked all who came to lend a hand or otherwise offer support, including White Township Manager Chis Anderson, Indiana Borough Mayor and IFA President William B. Simmons and other passerby.
With the ducklings rescued and reunited, IFA reported, Koons could leave the scene to provide a fire truck for an event at the YMCA of Indiana County’s day camp at Mack Park.
Other IFA volunteers were called out at 9:59 a.m. for an automatic fire alarm along Water Street in Indiana.
