Seeing a man search through a Dumpster for his next meal is what moved Melissa Adam’s heart.
She and Samuel Frassenei felt no one should ever be that hungry. So, they started anonymously leaving Styrofoam containers full of food out every night.
It’s been six months since then, and what was once just a container of safe food is now an organization called The Indiana Food Box Group.
“It happened very organically,” said Frassenei, of Saltsburg.
The food boxes are located at Fox’s Pizza Den locations in Blairsville and Homer City, where Frassenei is part owner.
He met Adams, of Bolivar, when she started working for Fox’s.
At the locations, they now have waterproof Rubbermaid containers outside. They are planning to expand by adding more boxes in different locations.
“If a business sponsored a box, it would help us grow tremendously,” Adams said.
The project relies on donations, and anyone can leave items in the boxes at any time.
Adams expressed it’s amazing how the community keeps the boxes filled.
Frassenei said “give what you can, take what you need ... If you can feed one hungry person, that’s a win.”
Adams noted there’s also other items not able to be left outside, such as diapers, that can be obtained by contacting the group.
The group can also deliver food if someone is not able to access the boxes.
Currently, they are also trying to add bus passes or gas cards to the supplies, so they can offer people in need a way to get to work, school or doctor appointments.
She said they are always looking for new ways to give back to the community.
Other upcoming plans include a Veteran’s Day project and participating in Coats for Kids.
Later this summer, they will have booths at both the Knotweed Festival in Blairsville on Saturday, Aug. 14, and the Hoodlebug Festival in Homer City on Sunday, Sept. 12.
They will be offering a “Kiss the Pooch” photo opportunity to raise money towards establishing their first pet pantry, something that has been strongly requested.
Adams and Frassenei said ways to help include spreading word of the group to the community, helping out anyone who needs it and following the project on Facebook at Indiana Food Group.