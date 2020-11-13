The Indiana Area Junior High School Forensics Team placed in all four of the categories it competed in at the first Five County Junior High Forensics League Tournament held Nov. 5 in a field of five junior high and middle schools. For the first time, it was hosted virtually by Indiana and organized by coach Robyn Bailey-Orchard.
In the most competitive impromptu category, freshman and forensics team veteran Abbie De Salvo placed first. Eighth-graders Vania Ali and Ava Thomas debuted with fourth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively.
Timothy Birch continued the family tradition of his three older brothers by placing first with a perfect score of four in the informative category.
In the poetry category, third-year competitor and IHS freshman Delia Salser won first place, while eighth-grader Abigail Jozefowicz finished third.
Lizzy Villa, eighth grade, won second in the prose category, just one point behind the winner.
The Indiana team dominated the tournament’s overall ribbon tally, with three first places (the most of any school, and one each for second, third, fourth and sixth place.
Bailey-Orchard thanked former forensics team competitors and current members Emilee Fields, Loughlin Pagnucci, Olivia Seo and Sara Welch for serving as judges.