The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten, www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook or YouTube. For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com. This week’s lesson is on magnets. A new session will begin Jan. 11.
• 7-8 p.m.: IFL Virtual Book Club, “Christmas Bells” by Jennifer Chiaverini. Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving one through the Grab-N-Go service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
TUESDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook or YouTube. Tuesday’s are mainly for kids ages birth to 4, but everyone is welcome.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m.: Crafternoon on Facebook. Learn how to make a new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques making a variety of different crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be supplied. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. This week is focused on the Christmas Bird Count. The craft will be all-natural edible ornaments for the wildlife outside the house.
THURSDAY
• 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Classics Book Club on Zoom. Read and discuss many of the great works of classic literature. This month features “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton. Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing and reserving a copy through the Grab-N-Go service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook or YouTube. Thursday’s are geared more for kids 4 to 8 as the stories are longer and usually non-fiction, but everyone is welcome.
The library will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.