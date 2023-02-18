The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 7 to 8 p.m., “Conversations of the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson.
“ART and the HUMAN FIGURE Part 2”: The evolution of visual concepts on the human condition is discussed here with examples chosen from the range of art history. How we have seen ourselves within our designed worlds to how we have struggled with the self as a battleground is discussed with art as the stimulus. “Conversations on the Visual Arts” is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post Modern. Presented by Mr. Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (Homeschool Program)
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Classics Book Club. “Enchanted April” by Elizabeth von Arnim. This club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month. Books are available for checkout at the library.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Minecraft Club.
Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids can learn through play. Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. With added features that enhance the group playing experience, the Education Edition is packed with fun new possibilities to bring the Minecraft journey to life. This club is a free program for kids ages 11 to 14. Registration is required and space is limited. Registration can be done at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
Don’t forget that IFL’s new Genealogy Club, “We Seek Dead People,” will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the second floor in the Community Room. Are you into virtual grave-digging via Find a Grave? Have you stayed up way past your bedtime, promising yourself just one more record to find yourself still awake hours later? This just may be the club for you. Join IFL on the fourth Monday of each month to learn new tips, tricks and resources to help with your family history research. Each month will feature a new area of interest decided on by the club, sometimes focusing on a specific tool or database, DNA testing and analysis of the results, plus how to use them to their full advantage, and each session will allow for time for research help and assistance. Laptops are available, but you may also bring your own device. Registration will be required for seating purposes each month. Please register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.