The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., We Seek Dead People — A Genealogy Club. Are you into virtual grave-digging via Find a Grave? Have you stayed up way past your bedtime, promising yourself just one more record to find yourself still awake hours later? This just may be the club for you. Book this club on the fourth Monday of each month to learn new tips, tricks, and resources to help with family history research. Each month will feature a new area of interest decided on by the club, sometimes focusing on a specific tool or database, DNA testing and analysis of the results, plus how to use them to their full advantage, and each session will allow for time for research help and assistance. Laptops are available, but you may also bring your own device. Registration will be required for seating purposes each month. Please register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
• 7 to 8 p.m., “Conversations of the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson. “ART and POWER”: A look into art’s relationship with regard to reinforcing political and religious power as a communicator/controller. “Conversations on the Visual Arts” is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern. Presented by Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, American History Book Club. “I Never Had It Made: An Autobiography of Jackie Robinson” by Jackie Robinson. The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss their latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Nurse Chat. Join IFL as it hosts Alexia Montgomery, a community health nurse with The Primary Health Network. Montgomery will be discussing and informing on topics in health. Following the program where you will be advised on how to recognize the symptoms of heart attack and /or stroke and what to do to get help, there will be a question-and-answer session on a variety of health topics and there will be an opportunity to have your blood pressure screened free of charge.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., Taster’s Club. Taster’s Club goes international. This club still meets at its regular time, the first Wednesday of every month, but this upcoming year will feature a new international cuisine each month, sometimes even with demos. March’s book is “Polska: New Polish Cooking” by Zuza Zak. Come to the library to select your recipe, and a copy will be made for you.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program). This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Classics Book Club. “Enchanted April” by Elizabeth von Arnim. This club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month. Books are available for checkout at the library.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Minecraft Club. Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids can learn through play. Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. With added features that enhance the group playing experience, the Education Edition is packed with fun new possibilities to bring the Minecraft journey to life. This club is a free program for kids ages 11 to 14. Registration is required and space is limited. Registration can be done at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Chicken Chat. Yes, eggs are expensive right now. But before you buy chicks this spring, stop in to the library and learn a little about them. IFL’s resident chicken lady and children’s librarian, Val, and Tractor Supply company representative Shannon McCracken will be on hand to answer your questions about owning backyard chickens. Online and library resources also will be shared with you so that you can research anything you want about owning and raising chickens. Some of the topics will be:
• Indiana Borough and Indiana County ordinances concerning backyard poultry
• Lifespans and the usual issues to expect when you own chickens
• Picking the right breed for your purpose (eggs, meat or companionship)
• What baby chicks need to survive and grow up to be big chickens
• What your big chickens are going to need
• What about unwanted roosters?
• Health issues and veterinary services
• Renting a flock
• Any other questions you might have
• The best websites, social media pages and blogs about chickens on the web
This event is free and open to the public and no registration is required. Val has owned chickens her whole life and currently has a mixed flock of 12 hens. Right now, Val doesn’t have any other poultry or roosters, but she has raised Pekin, Rouen and Muscovy ducks along with many other breeds of chickens. McCracken owns a poultry farm near Indiana and has worked at the local Tractor Supply for more than 10 years now.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.