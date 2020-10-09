To whom it may concern —
FOR THE STACKS
To ensure the health and safety of all, the Indiana Free Library has restructured its Evening in the Stacks fundraiser, which has been renamed Silent Auction for the Stacks.
To participate, examine the photos of gifts baskets, works from local artists and gift cards donated by area restaurants and businesses by visiting the library’s website at www.indianafreelibrary.org. Follow the directions to place online bids for desired items.
Bids will be accepted from Oct. 19 to 28.
Winning bids will be notified and advised on how to pick up items.
Organizers say participation in the auction “will provide much needed funds allowing the library to remain a vital part of our community.”
FALL VENDOR SHOW
Every Saturday in October a fall vendor show will be offered at McKees 119 Pop-Up Shops on Route 119 near Marion Center.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The show includes vendors, crafters, artisans, food, drink and entertainment.
This week, vendors and guests are encouraged to bring a nonperishable item for The Salvation Army, to be used for the holiday meal boxes for area families in need.
On Oct. 24, special activities, including a socially distanced costume parade, will be offered for children for Halloween from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The final day will be Oct. 31.
And don't forget that Indiana PA Country Faire Market’s fall festival will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana County Fox and Coon Hunters Association on Ramsey Run Road.
That event will feature artisans, crafters, vendors, food and entertainment, as well as a basket raffle to benefit Birdie’s Closet at Indiana Regional Medical Center in honor of national Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
A sampling of vendors includes Two Lick Alpacas, Iron & Oak, Wire You Waiting, Cold Nose Bakery, DD’s Unique Boutique and Angadora Treasures, Thirty-One, Avon, Paparazzi and more.
IN THE NEWS
Sara Hovis, daughter of Jake and Karen Watkins, of Indiana, was recently featured in a CNN article after being interviewed for World Teachers’ Day, observed each year on Oct. 5.
Hovis is a kindergarten teacher in Center Valley, Pa., and a graduate of Indiana Area High School, with a bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University and master’s from Millersville University.
She discussed how teachers and students are adapting to virtual classrooms.
“Their smiles and their excitement really push me to make this work for them … they deserve to have a wonderful kindergarten year,” she was quoted as saying in the Oct. 5 article by Lauren Kent. “So to feel like it’s working for the kids and it’s working for families and they really do appreciate it gives me the motivation to want to go the extra mile and rise above the challenges.”
Hovis has been teaching for 17 years.
AND THE WINNER IS …
Congratulations to three Indiana County 4-H participants who placed in their age divisions in a poetry contest as part of the Southwest Virtual 4-H Showcase.
Abigail Bruner, 18, earned second place in the county. Elizabeth Bruner, 16, earned first place in the county and second place in the next area level. John Clark Bruner, 12, placed first in the county and in the area with his entry.
All are in the Gordon 4-H Club and are the children of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville.
And over in Blairsville, the Townwide Scarecrow Contest held by Founders Gallery and Gifts has announced that an entry by Joyce Plumbing was the winner.
The winning scarecrow, working on a toilet, has a “plumber’s crack” showing — with his bottom made of pumpkins, of course.
There were 18 entries in the contest, with 192 votes counted in all.
SAVE THE DATE
The Indiana Elks will offer a stuffed pork chop dinner for $15 from noon until food runs out on Oct. 17.
The dinner included a stuffed pork chop, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert. Meals can be purchased at a drive-thru, or customers can opt to eat inside at socially distanced tables.
BETTER TO GIVE
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help sound the bells at Red Kettles during the holiday season. Kettles will be stationed at local retailers beginning in November. Those interested in volunteering should visit www.salvationarmywpa.org, and click on locations to find the nearest center to volunteer.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.48 statewide and $2.19 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Indiana 28, Highlands 13; Pitt 33, Boston College 21; Steelers 28, Eagles 17. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the recent political debates reminded him of something Bishop Desmond Tutu once said: “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument.”
