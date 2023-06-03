The Indiana Free Library is offering a new free service for its patrons. IFL has partnered with Driving-Tests.
With the motto of “everyone can be a safe driver,” Driving-Tests provides patrons with unlimited access to official state driver’s manuals, online practice tests for car, motorcycle and commercial driver’s license, an exam simulator and a DMV-related FAQ.
If you want to drive a car, motorcycle or commercial vehicle in the Keystone State, you’ll need a license, but it doesn’t have to be as complex as the Constitution to do just that. Following the step-by-step instructions and reviewing the DOT practice tests will allow you to succeed with no need to come back another day to retake your learner’s permit or driver’s license exam. This service is free with your library card.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Digital Skills Workshop: Introduction to Gale Courses.
IFL’s information series Digital Skill Workshop continues with a workshop on the library’s Gale Courses. Do you want to learn something new? Brush up on a skill? Gale courses are instructor-led classes offering a wide range of highly interactive, instructor-led courses that you can take online.
Courses run for six weeks and new sessions begin every month. In this class, participants will explore the Gale Courses platform, learn how to sign up for a class and see how the classes work. Sign-up is required. Register at www.indianafreelibrary.org or call the library at (724) 465-8841.
TUESDAY
11 am to noon, True Story Book Club. “The Planter of Modern Life: Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution” by Stephen Heyman.
True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month on the second floor. Participants read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club.
Taster’s Club goes international. This club still meets at its regular time, the first Wednesday of every month, but this upcoming year will feature a new international cuisine each month, sometimes even with demos. June’s book is “Foods of the Italian South” by Katie Parla. Come to the library to select your recipe, and we’ll make a copy for you.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6:30 p.m., Kids Movie Night at the Library.
Kids Movie Night will be held in the Children’s Department with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. Blankets are optional. No registration is necessary. To view the movie title, visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees Meeting. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
THURSDAY
2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Learn how to make a DIY sugar scrub, then create a personalized container. Make it for yourself or as a gift. Sign-up is required via IFL’s website or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
SATURDAY
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., All Together Now: Summer Reading Kick-Off Party.
Participants will gather on Saturday, June 10, at the Eagle’s Rest Pavilion at White Township Recreation Area (behind S&T Arena) for games, food and lots of fun with other families and IFL’s librarians. We’ll talk about what’s up in our summer reading programs, ways you can win prizes for reading over the summer, and then have a great time with lots of games and activities.
This event is free and open to the public, but you must register so organizers know how many to plan for. Registration is still open for the summer reading programs and kickoff party. You must register by Monday at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/summer-reading.html.
