The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sci-Fi Flick Night. There will be popcorn and refreshments just like the old theaters. This program is free and open to the public, but the event is open to adults only (18 and older) as some of the movie scenes may be a little too scary for the little ones. Participants will meet on the second floor. The movie title is available on the IFL website.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Terrific Tuesday.
IFL’s Tuesday programs are going to be awesome this summer as participants explore how and why people do things together all around the world. This program is for kids age 3 to 5 years old and meets in the Children’s Department. There will be stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts for everyone to enjoy. The fun will last about an hour, and participants are welcome to hang out at the library afterwards. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required so that materials can be prepared for each program.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer Reading: Teen Tech U.
Each Tuesday this summer, teens can explore new technology, improve skills and have fun. Teens age 12 to 16 are invited to sign up. Registration is required. This week, participants will be making paper circuits and building robots using paper, batteries and copper tape.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Wonder Wednesday.
Join IFL for its 2023 Summer Reading program “All Together Now!” The new “Wonder Wednesdays” will be for kids age 6 to 11 years old and take place on the second floor in the Community Room. The program will last a little over an hour. This week, participants will be Crafting Calm. Learn how to de-stress yourself with some simple exercises. Then, work on a “Peaceful Paint Blowing” masterpiece. This program is free but organizers ask that you register on the IFL website so there are enough supplies for everyone.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Young Adult Movies with a Menu.
Come to the library every Wednesday evening for a Movie with a Menu. This program is open to all young adults who will be given the opportunity to eat dinner provided. If particular foods are mentioned in the movie, that is what participants may be eating for dinner that night; for example: Movie with a Menu will be watching segments of the movies and having discussions about what we just watched, what we have learned and eating new foods and some we know and love. Each week will be a new film and dinner will be sponsored by or from a different local restaurant. This program is free but it is limited to 10 young adults, and registration is required one week prior to the event at www.indiana freelibrary.org. The movie title will also be listed weekly on online.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Think Fun Thursday.
Kids age 8 to 11 are invited to join this fun and interactive group. It will explore different types of technology including coding, paper circuits and more. Registration is required. This week, participants will be making paper circuits and building robots using paper, batteries and copper tape.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Yoga and Good Stretching.
Bring a soft yoga mat or a towel to stretch and reconnect at the end of the day through simple yoga poses, and pause your brain mass for a reset. No shoes and stretchy, comfortable gear are required. A thin blanket or towel is recommended. Bring a friend for an additional stamp in your passport. This program is for teens and young adults.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
