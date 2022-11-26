Indiana Free Library’s annual Gingerbread house contest is back and we need you to make our gingerbread man a house for the holidays. Get your engineering and baking caps on and create a winner. Bring your creations to the library for the annual Gingerbread house contest in December.
Please submit your entry during business hours by Dec. 5. The contest will run from Dec. 5-21. Library patrons will cast their votes for their favorites and decide who has the best creations for prizes in three different age categories. Even if you’re not making a house, please stop in to vote for your favorite house. The most votes in each category will win a prize. The age groups are as follows: ages 5-11, ages 12-17 and adults 18 and older.
Prizes will be chosen at 4 p.m. Dec. 21. You need not be present to win as winners are chosen from library patron votes. You may pick up your creations anytime on Wednesday, Dec. 21, after 4 p.m. or during the day on Thursday, as the library will be closing for the Christmas holiday Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Please plan on leaving your creation at the library during the entire time period so that patrons can cast their votes. Registration is required for this event so that prizes can be sent to the winners.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. This program is for kids ages birth through 3 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. There will be a fun craft set out for you to make and take home.