Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana Free Library’s annual Gingerbread house contest is back and we need you to make our gingerbread man a house for the holidays. Get your engineering and baking caps on and create a winner. Bring your creations to the library for the annual Gingerbread house contest in December.

Please submit your entry during business hours by Dec. 5. The contest will run from Dec. 5-21. Library patrons will cast their votes for their favorites and decide who has the best creations for prizes in three different age categories. Even if you’re not making a house, please stop in to vote for your favorite house. The most votes in each category will win a prize. The age groups are as follows: ages 5-11, ages 12-17 and adults 18 and older.