The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
The library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and will reopen for normal business hours at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
Noon to 1 p.m., A Taste of History (New for 2023). Have cheesecakes always been associated with New York? What foods were served at Queen Elizabeth’s banquet tables? What do you mean croissants don’t have their origins in France? Come learn — and taste — your way through moments in history and the foods that have shaped the way we eat, complete with samples of historical foods. Reserve your spot today to join IFL on the third Wednesday of each month. (While there is no cost, registration will be required and limited for space purposes. Register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.) This program will meet in the Community Room.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Play Day (New for 2023). Self-directed play day with STEM kits in the Children’s Department Craft Area. All ages are welcome to come in and engineer, design, construct or just play with the kits that will be out for use.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the library’s community survey. Your valuable responses will help shape the Indiana Free Library to help better serve the community in 2023 and beyond. There were 302 community surveys completed. The winners of the survey giveaway are Paulette Parsley, of Indiana, Echo Dot 4th Gen; Stephanie Wiggins, of Indiana, Echo Dot 3rd Gen; Bethany Aiello, of Indiana, $50 Sheetz card; and Sharon Swales, of Shelocta, $25 Starbucks card. Congratulations!
Please stop into the library during business hours to pick up your prizes.