The Indiana Free Library in partnership with the IUP Writing Center would like to thank everyone who participated in the Community Writing Series Workshops.
The last workshop of the semester was the second tutoring event held last Saturday.
If you missed out on any of the workshops, please continue to check www.indianafreelibrary.org for updates on plans for a fall collaboration with the IUP Writing Center.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is “Every Kid Healthy Week.”
MONDAY
10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Mardelle Fish Story Room in the Children’s Department.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club, “Last Hurrah of the James-Younger Gang” by Robert Barr Smith.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of the library in the Community Room to discuss their latest reading in American History. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 2-6 in the Mardelle Fish Story Room and Craft Area.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave — Teens. Code Brave is a popular free coding program, open to third- to eighth-graders, and is offered by the Indiana Free Library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.
WEDNESDAY
4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave — Kids. Code Brave — Kids is full for this session. Please continue to check on the website for future dates to be released. Registration is required and fills quickly.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “The Rainbow” by D. H. Lawrence. The IFL Book Club will meet on the second floor in the Community Room.
Books are available for checkout at the library.
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. The Craft House is an in-house arts and craft program for kids aged 6 through 12.
All of the materials that are needed to complete projects will be provided by the library. The Craft House will take place on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and on Saturday afternoons at 1 p.m.
Registration is no longer required to attend, but masks for those over 3 years of age are.
If you don’t have a mask, you can pick one up at the desk in the Children’s Department.