The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies.
This wonderful library program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club. “An Amish Wedding Feast on Ice Mountain” by Kelly Long. The club will meet on the second floor in the Fiction Room. Books are available for check-out.
TUESDAY
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Cruise into Kindergarten is an in-house library program for kids ages 3-5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten), in the Storyroom and Children’s Craft Area. There will be 16 Wednesday programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.
There will also be a story related to the day’s theme, a craft and exercise with Cosmic Yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day together in “class.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend with their child(ren). This is the last week to register for Cruise into Kindergarten.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Crafternoon takes place in the Community Room. This week’s craft will be a mini suncatcher. Participants will create a “uniquely you” suncatcher with an old mason jar ring. Registration is required via www.indiana freelibrary.org.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kids Movie Night. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Story Room with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. No registration is required and the movies are free and open to the public. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org for movie titles; they are chosen up to a month in advance.
THURSDAY
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode.
Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. IFL is excited to announce a new Storytime for the Wee Ones for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that include stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
All month long the library is continuing its Library Card Sign up giveaway. September is Library Card Sign-up Month. There are several ways to enter; stop into the library today for your chance to win a $75 Sheetz gift card or a $25 Starbucks gift card and library mug. These are the four ways you can enter:
• Join the library
• Upgrade your card to one of our plastic cards
• Fill out a short survey
• Complete the library’s reading challenge
The Indiana Free Library would like to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.