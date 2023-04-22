The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to our lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6 to 8 p.m., We Seek Dead People: A Genealogy Club.
Are you into virtual grave-digging via Find a Grave? Have you stayed up way past your bedtime, promising yourself just one more record to find yourself still awake hours later? This just may be the club for you. Book this club on the fourth Monday of each month to learn new tips, tricks and resources to help with family history research. Each month will feature a new area of interest decided on by the club, sometimes focusing on a specific tool or database, DNA testing and analysis of the results, plus how to use them to their full advantage, and each session will allow for time for research help and assistance. Laptops are available, but you may also bring your own device. Registration will be required for seating purposes each month. Please register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club. “The Thunder of Angels: The Montgomery Bus Boycott and the People who Broke the Back of Jim Crow” by Donnie Williams.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss their latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Reading Area.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Penn State Master Gardeners Series Presents: Ground Cover Gardening. Join Penn State Master Gardener, Sue Weiland, as she discusses ground covers for home landscapes. This discussion will include the types, uses and characteristics of ground covers as well as planting and maintenance tips.
WEDNESDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program). This week’s theme is National Library Week.
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. IFL would also like to start a seed library, and what a better way to do that than have a gardening club? This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow. This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club.”Excellent Women” by Barbara Pym. This book club meets the fourth Thursday of the month. Books are available at the library for checkout.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House.
Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 4 p.m., cloudLibrary Open House Party.
Do you want to learn more about cloudLibrary? Join IFL for this fun and informational party. The library will be hosting an open house on the second floor with Barb Mitchell from Cambria County Libraries, who will be here with information about cloudLibrary, assistance with setting up your account and how to use it.