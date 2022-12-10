Join Indiana Free Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, for a Holly Jolly Day featuring Story Time with Mrs. Claus. There will be a giant gingerbread house to get photos with and a special craft and treat. You can vote on your favorite gingerbread house submission for IFL’s annual contest.
IFL’s annual gingerbread house contest is running until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Please stop in during business hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to vote for your favorite house in each age category.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club. “Mr. Dickens and His Carol” by Samantha Silva. Books are for check out.
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5.
Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Participants will be creating all-natural edible ornaments for the wildlife outside your house, including birdseed ornaments, garland and dried fruits. Registration is required to make sure there are enough supplies for everyone. Please visit www.indianafreelibr ary.org — Upcoming Events page — and click on Crafternoon for registration link in the upper right corner.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “The Magnificent Ambersons” by Booth Tarkington. Books are available for check out at the library.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Storytime.
This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
IFL is asking for the help of the community until Dec. 31. Library officials are asking that everyone take a quick survey to help improve the services of the library to help them move forward in 2023 and beyond.
This brief survey will be available online and in the library for your participation. If you participate in the survey, you will be entered to win one of four prizes.
Stop in until Dec. 31 or check www.indianafreelib rary.org and IFL’s social media for access to the survey beginning.
If you are on the IFL email list, you will receive one directly in your inbox. IFL appreciates your participation, which will help the library evolve with your needs and desires for your community library.