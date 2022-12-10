IFL board members

The Indiana Free Library presented framed watercolor prints of the library building to Neal Beer, outgoing president of two years, right, and Poom Taylor, for nine years of service as a library trustee. During her time on the board, Taylor has also served as an assistant treasurer and participated in fundraising. Beer will remain as past president in 2023, which will be the completion of his third and final three-year term as a trustee. Tim Johnson, Indiana-area artist, donated the watercolor paintings of the library.

 Submitted photo

Join Indiana Free Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, for a Holly Jolly Day featuring Story Time with Mrs. Claus. There will be a giant gingerbread house to get photos with and a special craft and treat. You can vote on your favorite gingerbread house submission for IFL’s annual contest.

IFL’s annual gingerbread house contest is running until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Please stop in during business hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to vote for your favorite house in each age category.

