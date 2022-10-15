There are 13 days until Evening in the Stacks. Don’t miss out on this fun event, which includes food, dancing and drinks with your friends all while supporting the library. Tickets at $30 per person and can be purchased in advance at the library.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., IFL Nature Talks — Bald Eagles. Join Pennsylvania Game Warden Ned Kimmel as he explores the biology of the bald eagle as well as the history this bird plays in our nation and in Pennsylvania. Kimmel has been a game warden for roughly 10½ years and has worked in Somerset and Indiana counties throughout his career. He currently is covering the southern half of Indiana County. In his off-time, he enjoys spending time with his family outdoors in nearly all aspects such as hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, mountain biking and many other activities. It is only fitting that his career as a game warden allows him to protect the outdoors that he loves and enjoys.
• 6 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book ‘N Tween Book Club. “The Witches” by Roald Dahl.
Hard copies are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. This club meets every third Monday evening of each month in the Story Room of the Children’s Department. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children age 8-14. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. Participants will make tealight witches as their craft.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
THURSDAY
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Century Club fall book sale at Unitarian Universalist Church, 285 Twolick Drive, White Township. Come to the fall book sale and pick up some new reads and help support the library at the same time. There were lots of awesome book donations for this sale. IFL would like to thank the New Century Club for all their hard work and time spent organizing and running the books sales.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. Storytime for the Wee Ones is for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that includes stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. This week’s craft will be a Halloween paper chain.
SUNDAY
Noon to 2 p.m., New Century Club fall book sale at Unitarian Universalist Church, 285 Twolick Drive, White Township. Come to the fall book sale and pick up some new reads and help support the library at the same time. There were lots of awesome book donations for this sale. IFL would like to thank the New Century Club for all their hard work and time spent organizing and running the books sales.
Mark your calendars on Oct. 31 to stop into the library for trick-or-treat. There will be treats, tricks and even a special Halloween movie in the Children’s Department from 6 to 8 p.m.
Also, make sure to wish Children’s Librarian Val a happy birthday.